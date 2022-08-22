Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Golden Rams wrap up fall camp with 2nd scrimmage

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams had their 2nd scrimmage on Sunday night to wrap up fall camp.

Although the starters didn’t play that much, players in the second and third groups had the chance to prove they deserve a role this season.

The Golden Rams offense had the upper hand Sunday night.

They were able to make tightly contested catches, run the ball effectively, and best of all show the coaches that they can be depended on.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardinia broke down how valuable that is going into the season.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said they were looking for depth and who will step up in...
ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said they were looking for depth and who will step up in their second scrimmage(WALB)

“I’m looking forward to have some depth on this football team which is is critical. Football as you know is a game of attrition. We’re already beat up a little bit. So we’re trying to get some guys back but how will they earn? They will earn the opportunity to represent us on a Saturday night. in front of our fans and we’re looking for guys to depend on. That’s really what we’re looking for when we watch the film. Who is dependable, who knew how to lineup, who knew how to tackle properly and be at the right leverage and then offensively who could make a play when we call their number so we saw a little bit of that. I’m sure the film will reveal some more but a critical night for us I think. Just to build depth and also have some guys step up” said Giardina.

It’s time for the Golden Rams to step up and beat Mississippi College on September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost...
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
High school football season kicks off tonight.
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Locker Room Report
Week 1: South Ga. Friday Night Football kicks off
Head coach Tremaine Jackson said this scrimmage is actually the final interview to see if guys...
Blazers put out last impressions in second scrimmage
WALB
Overtime Week 1: Vote for this week's Play of the Week
High school football season kicks off tonight.
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’