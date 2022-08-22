Golden Rams wrap up fall camp with 2nd scrimmage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams had their 2nd scrimmage on Sunday night to wrap up fall camp.

Although the starters didn’t play that much, players in the second and third groups had the chance to prove they deserve a role this season.

The Golden Rams offense had the upper hand Sunday night.

They were able to make tightly contested catches, run the ball effectively, and best of all show the coaches that they can be depended on.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardinia broke down how valuable that is going into the season.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said they were looking for depth and who will step up in their second scrimmage (WALB)

“I’m looking forward to have some depth on this football team which is is critical. Football as you know is a game of attrition. We’re already beat up a little bit. So we’re trying to get some guys back but how will they earn? They will earn the opportunity to represent us on a Saturday night. in front of our fans and we’re looking for guys to depend on. That’s really what we’re looking for when we watch the film. Who is dependable, who knew how to lineup, who knew how to tackle properly and be at the right leverage and then offensively who could make a play when we call their number so we saw a little bit of that. I’m sure the film will reveal some more but a critical night for us I think. Just to build depth and also have some guys step up” said Giardina.

It’s time for the Golden Rams to step up and beat Mississippi College on September 3rd.

