Fla. woman charged in Uber driver carjacking

Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94.(Source: Echols County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman was charged in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint that happened when she was taking an Uber to Valdosta, according to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office.

Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94.

She was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony hijacking a motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor theft by taking.

The sheriff’s office said two Uber drivers reported being carjacked at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said the two were give a woman, later identified as Williams, a ride from Jacksonville to Valdosta.

The drivers were told to pull over, leave the keys and their phones on the dashboard and leave the vehicle or they would be killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

