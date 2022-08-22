First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, we have an upper-level trough that is sitting over the entire southeastern United States. What does this mean for us? Well, this is causing enough instability in the atmosphere to help us that the plentiful moisture in that atmosphere to churn up some showers and thunderstorms this evening. Now as we move into tonight, we will continue to see chances for showers remain but most activity should wane before midnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low 70s.

As move forward into Monday, there are very high chances for showers and thunderstorms here on Monday afternoon. The same upper-level trough will keep stirring up things on Monday to keep chances for rain in the forecast. That will keep our rain chances fairly high in the 70% to 80% range and temperatures will be struggling to get out of the mid-80s for a lot of us. Some of these storms will contain the common forms of severe weather for this time of year which is damaging winds, flooding, and lightning.

Tuesday and onward, it looks like more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms will remain. However, the mid-week could be a tad bit drier, but the overall pattern still shows there’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. This means not only will we keep rain chances, but feel like values will rise as well. During the mid-week, daytime heating and sea breeze will be strong enough to kick up some kind of shower activity during that time. However, we will see elevated rain chances return Wednesday night into the end of the work week due to a frontal system that will push into the area. High temperatures as we move a little bit later into the week do start becoming a little warmer as they mainly will be sitting in the middle 80s to start the week, but we could be seeing a lot more upper 80s by late week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.