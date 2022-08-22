Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast.

Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots.

“This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that they’re able to exercise their right any way they choose to,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County elections supervisor.

The newest law states that election offices can begin accepting absentee ballot applications for this upcoming election year. Eleven is the number to remember if you want to vote using an absentee ballot — 11 weeks to 11 days before Election Day is the time frame to request one.

“We do have some applicants that are already on file and these are applicants that are our rollover voters and they’re our exception. Meaning they’re elderly or disabled and their ballots rollover,” Nickerson said.

Nickerson said that the board is giving people now have the option of voting on Sundays during this election season.

“There’s two Saturdays and two Sundays. Two mandated Saturdays and those two Sundays that the board voted on, coincide with those mandated Saturdays,” Nickerson said.

You can drop them off at the boxes inside your county’s registration office during early voting.

There are positions in the 26 precincts that need to be filled.

“If we do not fill these positions, our situation will be dire. Because we will be required to facilitate election day voting regardless,” Nickerson said.

Dougherty County currently has 182 committed poll workers and will need about 100 more to be fully staffed.

In order to sign up to be a poll worker, you can apply online and you must be at least 16 years old.

