Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost...
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
High school football season kicks off tonight.
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’

Latest News

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Florida school shooter’s birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications...
Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted
The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being...
New business developments underway in the Good Life City