Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was stuck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.

The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost...
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
High school football season kicks off tonight.
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’

Latest News

Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94.
Fla. woman charged in Uber driver carjacking
Abrams is hoping to expand her presence in South Georgia with her new campaign headquarters.
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
There were pamphlets people took home with them with recipes
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses