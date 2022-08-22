Ask the Expert
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in Thomas County.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: Authorities canceled an Amber Alert less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night. The child has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

-----------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.

The abduction occurred on the 4600 Block of Countyline Rd around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the last phone ping of the suspect was around 7 p.m. in the Camilla area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the TCSO at 229-226-2101.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

