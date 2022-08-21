First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Opportunities for showers and thunderstorms across the area will continue as the sea breeze continues to push northward into southwest Georgia. The rain chances will diminish as we go on into the overnight hours, with low temperatures dropping down into the low 70s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible across areas of Southwest Georgia. Sunday will be an opportunity for more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A trough will help influence more of our weather on Sunday compared to yesterday. A series of disturbances will activate showers/thunderstorms in addition to the Seabreeze. Heat index values will be reaching into the low 100s at times when there is not any rainfall in the area. Some of these storms will have heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning with them.

We will hold to rain chances all week long across the region. A veil of tropical moisture will stick around which helps maximize opportunities for some rainfall over the next several days all the way into the next weekend. A longwave trough develops across the area for the work week. As this trough settles in across the southeast US, a few distuances will move along it to allow for more rain chances. Expect the sea breeze and daytime heating to be other main drivers of convection in this situation with the storm lasting well into the evening hours. Some flooding can be a concern at times along with gusty winds and stronger storms can develop highs will mainly in the 80s and low 90s.

