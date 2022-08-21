Ask the Expert
Blazers put out last impressions in second scrimmage

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the 14th day of fall camp for the VSU blazers. So that means it’s time for their second scrimmage.

Head coach Tremaine Jackson said this scrimmage is actually the final interview to see if guys can make the bus.

Earlier this week on sports talk with the blazers, Coach Jackson said he wanted the secondary to improve before camp ends.

On the first drive in the scrimmage, one of his starting safeties Eric Ross set the tone by making a spectacular interception.

Playmaking like that is something Ross wants to continue in the Blazers defense.

VSU senior safety, Eric Ross said football is a serious game but for most of his team, they use...
VSU senior safety, Eric Ross said football is a serious game but for most of his team, they use the game to express themselves by having fun on the field(WALB)

“Valdosta is known to hit you in the mouth every play. So this year I want us to keep that tradition going and to just fly around and have fun. If you not having fun.. you not doing it right and football is a serious game but for a lot of us it’s a place where we express ourselves and have fun and get away from the real world” said Ross.

And the fun became contagious on this Blazers defense.

On the Next drive, Jackson Bull was in the right spot at the right time for a interception.

But one thing for sure on this Blazers offense is, Quarterback Ivory Durham will find a way to get in the end zone as he darts B.K. Smith for a touchdown.

Smith is graduate student from Western Kentucky that’s been killing in fall camp. He talked about his goals with Durham and the chemistry they are working on.

VSU graduate student wide receiver B.K. Smith has been killing it in fall camp, and hopes to be...
VSU graduate student wide receiver B.K. Smith has been killing it in fall camp, and hopes to be quarterback Ivory Durham's go to receiver throughout the season(WALB)

“Coming in here I knew I wanted to be the go to and I worked hard this off season and I’m just ready to go. Just like scramble drill, knowing what each other what we want to do on the field if corners are blitzing, we’re going to be on the same page and just knowing where to be and knowing our assignments and we’ll be straight” said Smith.

After a few drives, the 2nd and 3rd groups would get majority of the reps.

La’Ken Nettles had nice hit on the sideline and Micah Dennis got a pass breakup in the end zone.

Those are some of the things coach Jackson is evaluating to determine if someone deserves to make the bus.

VSU Head football coach, Tremaine Jackson said it's a harsh reality that they're only going to...
VSU Head football coach, Tremaine Jackson said it's a harsh reality that they're only going to dress 75 players, and only travel 60 of them.(WALB)

“The harsh reality is we’re only going to dress 75 and only travel 60. So we got to get it down to a point where we’re ready to go. So I thought that it was a good audition for guys and we’ll get in here and watch the tape and tomorrow we’ll make those decisions on where guys ae going to go” said Jackson.

Now it’s time for the Blazers to focus on opening up against Keiser university on September 1st

