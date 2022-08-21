4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s leader for an effort to save Georgia’s pollinators is from right here in South Georgia.

Mia Burnett is from Mitchell County and she’s only in the 9th grade. Burnett said she fell in love with bees through her 4-H program.

“I found a new love in them because they’re fuzzy and they are cute and the way they, fly it’s just awesome and I love bees,” Burnett said.

Mia Burnett was the Grand Marshall for the Great Georgia Pollinator Census (WALB)

This was the 4th year the annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census was hosted, but the first time it was hosted in Plains.

Logan Layfield, an event attendee, was as busy as a bee Saturday building bee houses for free. Those insects are what keeps South Georgia peanut, strawberries, watermelon and crops alive.

Free bee houses were built for people to encourage bee populations near their homes (WALB)

It was Layfield’s first time at this event. Through the experience, he grew an appreciation for what bees and other pollinators, like butterflies, do.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be associated with. It’s not only fun to watch the caterpillars form into the chrysalis’s and then burst into butterflies. We really need more work on the monarchs,” Layfield said.

Also a part of the effort was the pollinator census.

People participating in the pollinator census had a sheet to fill out. There were a bunch of insects like the carpenter bee, the bumblebee, honeybee, butterflies and moths. Event goers got to sit in front of a plant for 15 minutes and count how many they saw.

Scientists from there were able to monitor how many pollinators there were in the area to track their population growth and decline and then allocate resources to help crops and plants thrive.

“I came here (and) I thought there was a large aspect of family and community. I loved that Miss Annette Wise welcomed me right into their pollinator arms. And I love it,” Burnett said.

Annette Wise, the Founder of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, said Monarchs are a big pollinator in Georgia, but are nearly endangered.

“All of the pollinators are really suffering from chemicals and loss of habitat,” Wise said.

Tom Miesse, a member of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, is retired now. He wants to focus his attention on saving monarchs.

Right now, Miesse is planting a native milkweed in his garden in Charlton to help feed monarchs as they migrate.

Wise says there is a right way to build a garden, including clustering plants in an area instead of spreading them out. Another one is knowing which types of plants are present.

Wise says everyone plays a part, so Monarch’s have a healthy migration every year. One step is by tracking them.

“We’ve had monarchs that have had our tag that have been found in Mexico And her phone over 1800 miles from Plains down to Mexico,” Wise said.

Wise said planting butterfly gardens are a great idea for parents with school aged children. It’s something she wants to see more of.

“In their science and reading they are learning about this. Incorporating a garden into your yard or to your patio area, it’s a good idea. (It) Helps them practice things they’ve learned,” she said.

Wise has been working with former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on this effort for a decade.

“We started out with some businesses and historic site having container gardens and in ground gardens. Now we have, believe it or not, 76 private and public gardens in Plains alone”

