1 arrested in Albany vehicle thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant.

On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.

Officers also responded to Brother Convenient Store located at 1104 Newton Rd in reference to shots fired.

The suspect, Denevious West, was identified by surveillance videos from the two businesses.

West later was spotted by police at Woodall’s located on 261 East Oglethorpe where he was taken into custody.

West was in a stolen 2013 Chevy Equinox, and police found an AR-15 rifle in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

West is charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless conduct/discharging a Firearm and multiple warrants from Colquitt and Dougherty County.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.