Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 arrested in Albany vehicle thefts

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant.

On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.

Officers also responded to Brother Convenient Store located at 1104 Newton Rd in reference to shots fired.

The suspect, Denevious West, was identified by surveillance videos from the two businesses.

West later was spotted by police at Woodall’s located on 261 East Oglethorpe where he was taken into custody.

West was in a stolen 2013 Chevy Equinox, and police found an AR-15 rifle in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

West is charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless conduct/discharging a Firearm and multiple warrants from Colquitt and Dougherty County.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost...
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
High school football season kicks off tonight.
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

This was the 4th annual census, but the first time it was in Plains
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
WALB
Southwell works through network shutdown
WALB
Americus grape stomp highlights agriculture