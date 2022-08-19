Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Week 1: Friday night football kicks off; here’s tonight’s games

High school football season kicks off tonight.
High school football season kicks off tonight.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicks off tonight.

WALB News 10′s “The Locker Room Report” returns tonight at 11 p.m., bringing coverage of high school football across southwest Georgia.

Games of the Week
  • Irwin County @ Fitzgerald
  • Thomasville @ Brooks County
GHSA
  • Lee County @ Warner Robins
  • Coffee County @ Tift County
  • North Miami @ Valdosta
  • Cairo @ Thomas County Central
  • Cedar Grove @Bainbridge
  • Westover @ Dougherty
  • Dooly County @ Crisp County
  • Clinch County @ Berrien County
  • Pelham @ Cook County
  • Early County @ Miller County
  • Houston County @ Sumter County
  • Worth County @ Turner County
  • Seminole County @ Kendrick
  • Terrell County @ Munroe
  • Atkinson County @ Brantley County
  • Bacon County @ Lanier County
  • Lamar County @ Wilcox County
  • Schley County @ Tattnall Square Academy
GIAA
  • Southwest Georgia Academy @ Terrell Academy
  • Westfield School @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Frederica Academy @ Brookwood
  • St. Andrews @ Valwood
  • Flint River Academy @ Georgia Christian
  • Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Bulloch Academy
  • Westwood @ Monsignor Donovan Catholic
  • Taylor County @ Southland Academy

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be...
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Monroe unveils athletic wall of fame.
Monroe Unveils Athletic Wall of Fame
WALB
Locker Room Report 2022 Special Preview Show
Coffee hopes for an exciting 2022 under first year head coach Mike Coe.
Trojans look to take over under Mike Coe
Crisp County readies for the start to the 2022 season.
Cougars are confident in year one under Lawrence Smith