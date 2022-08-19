Week 1: Friday night football kicks off; here’s tonight’s games
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicks off tonight.
WALB News 10′s “The Locker Room Report” returns tonight at 11 p.m., bringing coverage of high school football across southwest Georgia.
Games of the Week
- Irwin County @ Fitzgerald
- Thomasville @ Brooks County
GHSA
- Lee County @ Warner Robins
- Coffee County @ Tift County
- North Miami @ Valdosta
- Cairo @ Thomas County Central
- Cedar Grove @Bainbridge
- Westover @ Dougherty
- Dooly County @ Crisp County
- Clinch County @ Berrien County
- Pelham @ Cook County
- Early County @ Miller County
- Houston County @ Sumter County
- Worth County @ Turner County
- Seminole County @ Kendrick
- Terrell County @ Munroe
- Atkinson County @ Brantley County
- Bacon County @ Lanier County
- Lamar County @ Wilcox County
- Schley County @ Tattnall Square Academy
GIAA
- Southwest Georgia Academy @ Terrell Academy
- Westfield School @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Frederica Academy @ Brookwood
- St. Andrews @ Valwood
- Flint River Academy @ Georgia Christian
- Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy
- Tiftarea Academy @ Bulloch Academy
- Westwood @ Monsignor Donovan Catholic
- Taylor County @ Southland Academy
