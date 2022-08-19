Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

Investigators say the man reached into his backseat for a gun, and task force members then shot him.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace.

Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities.

He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officials say U.S Marshals Task Force members attempted to arrest the man in his vehicle at an intersection.

The fugitive reached into his backseat for a gun, and that’s when task force members shot him, according to investigators.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His name has not been released by authorities.

No marshals or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
Death investigation
Death investigation underway in Vienna
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the...
China’s response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions
FILE PHOTO - A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s...
Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles
After transporting the suspects to their destination, they refused to pay their fare and...
2 passengers in custody after attack kills NYC cab driver
Two people are in custody after an attack that left a NYC taxi driver dead as police are search...
2 in custody after NYC cab driver killed