Special training helping Valdosta Fire Department save lives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) received special training back in May and is already working to help save lives when seconds matter.

Five firefighters were recently rewarded for their heroic acts in the line of duty. Before their emergency medical services training, firefighters would have to turn the patient over to paramedics.

Three firefighters received Medical Save In Cardiac Arrest Commendation bars for their treatment of an adult patient, and two received awards for their treatment of a pediatric patient. (Source: WALB)

In serious cases, that could slow down care when it’s needed so urgently.

VFD formed a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center so that patient care never has to stop.

“We can transfer patient care flawlessly because we’re doing the same thing and we’re using the same equipment,” said Valdosta Fire Department Chief Brian Boutwell.

Chief Boutwell says now they transfer patient care flawlessly because of the new license.

One firefighter said he feels having this training paid off, especially after he was able to save a child.

“The great thing about the partnership between Valdosta Fire and SGMC is they assist us in the continuing education hours that we need to maintain our license as licensed EMTs and paramedics,” said Boutwell.

Firefighters received these awards, but the community also benefits from this license by having medical-trained firefighters that can help save a life.

Boutwell said they will continue to work with SGMC to be able to better provide for the community.

