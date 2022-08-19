Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.(CBS 8 San Diego / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be...
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire