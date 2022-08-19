Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain chances hold over the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Some get wet while others remain dry. Overnight clouds hold with patchy fog and seasonal lows low 70s. For the weekend a sun/cloud mix gives way to scattered showers and storms. Not a washout but be prepared to seek shelter if any of the activity catches you outdoors.

Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs in the mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

Wetter weather remains likely next week.

In the tropics, Invest 99L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. PTC Four has a high probability of becoming a tropical depression soon. As it tracks NW over the warm Bay of Campeche it’s projected to strengthen prior to landfall across NE Mexico Saturday evening. For portions of the the Lone Star state this brings much needed rainfall. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be...
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Weekend rain likely
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday August 19
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather pattern