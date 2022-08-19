Rain chances hold over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Some get wet while others remain dry. Overnight clouds hold with patchy fog and seasonal lows low 70s. For the weekend a sun/cloud mix gives way to scattered showers and storms. Not a washout but be prepared to seek shelter if any of the activity catches you outdoors.

Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs in the mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

Wetter weather remains likely next week.

In the tropics, Invest 99L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. PTC Four has a high probability of becoming a tropical depression soon. As it tracks NW over the warm Bay of Campeche it’s projected to strengthen prior to landfall across NE Mexico Saturday evening. For portions of the the Lone Star state this brings much needed rainfall. Stay tuned for updates.

