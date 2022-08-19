Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be...
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

Latest News

Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
'Dirty Dancing' hotel burns down