ASU summer program prepares students for fall semester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few Albany State University (ASU) students got a head start this year with the school’s Summer Success Academy.

The program caters to incoming freshmen determined to get a head start on their college courses.

This past summer was the 4th summer success Academy. It’s a six-week program where students can earn up to nine credit hours.

This summer, they had 40 students in the program.

Students visiting the ASU campus store. (WALB)

Kenyatta Johnson, the vice president of Enrollment Management at Student Success, said the program really helps students.

“It’s really an opportunity for them to have a chance to meet their professors, understand how the college experience works (and) build a community before 10,000 people flood the campus. So it’s a really good transition experience for most of them,” she said.

Johnson added that students from previous programs have become extremely acclimated and a few are now even running for government positions at the school.

The program even offers field trips for different learning experiences.

“One of our first trips was we went to the Civil Rights Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. It was just eye-opening,” Johnson said. “And the age we’re in now with social injustice and things, it was a really good time for our students to see the heart of the Civil Rights Movement was really in this area.”

But most importantly, Johnson said that most people who go through the program have shown tremendous results.

“We had several students that got 4.0 GPAs in the summer program. We also had, I think it was a little over 70% of our students that finished with a 3.0 or better which was really great,” Johnson said. “So like I said, it positioned them for a head start on their college matriculation in a positive way.”

Applications for the summer of 2023 will open up in January, and they hope to have even more incoming freshmen involved.

Staff at the University said ASU’s enrollment is slowly on the rise. They plan to have an increase of 7,000 students by the year 2025.

Johnson said the spring and summer enrollment saw a significant increase.

The school welcomed more than 6,000 students back to campus this year but Johnson said the count for the fall 2022 semester has not been completed just yet.

ASU is one of only three of the 26 University of South Georgia institutions to have seen an increase in enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.

“That’s definitely due to our increase in our recruitment efforts. So we’ve expanded our reach,” Johnson said. “So outside of our 26 county service area, we’ve gone as far west as California, as far North as Chicago and as Far East as New York.”

She said this new population includes all different types of students.

“A combination of incoming and transfer students, so we’ve got an intentional effort on our transfer population. So providing more of a one-stop shop for our transfer students, so they can go into a website and see which credits would transfer,” she said.

The increased amount of students will also affect other areas of the institution.

“We’re already doing more active recruiting for faculty at this time. So we’re proactively working towards that. And we’re definitely looking at expanding our faculty and our course offering,” Johnson said.

Johnson added above all, she believes enrollment is increasing because ASU has a lot to offer its students.

