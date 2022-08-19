Americus grape stomp Saturday highlights agriculture

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Wolf Creek Plantation Winery is the first to exist in Sumter County, according to the owner.

Stomping Muscadine grapes is what people in the community will have a chance to do now. This not only helps the Agri-tourism industry but also supports local wineries.

Muscadine Grape is a Georgia popular grown crop. (Source: WALB)

Amber Batchelor, CEO of Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, said it not only brings jobs to the area but also economic impact.

“They also have some amazing award-winning wines on their selection all year long. And I’m really excited that they are our go-to winery for this area because it’s something very unique. And when we talk about agribusiness and Agri-tourism, it draws people to this area because it’s more than just something to do, it really showcases the economic impact, the positive economic impact that this family-owned and operated business is having,” said Batchelor.

The winery has also expanded to have a tasting room in Downtown Americus, bringing new interest to that area.

The Georgia crop getting all the attention, whether, at the vineyard, Downtown tasting room, or in the bottle of wine itself is the Muscadine grape and they’re being grown on grounds that aren’t necessarily traditional.

“We have a line of wines that are called number nine and a little bit about the history of Willow Creek. This was a golf course it was an 18-hole golf course,” said Matt Johnson, owner of Wolf Creek Plantation Winery. “It was abandoned when we bought it and so the first vineyard that we planted was on the ninth fairway of the golf course. So, we decided to call those ones number nine red and number nine white.”

Matt Johnson is the owner of Wolf Creek Plantation Winery. (Source: WALB)

Anyone who likes wine and wants to participate can come to Wolf Creek from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where they will have free wine tasting.

