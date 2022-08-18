Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting

Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be...
Chief Michael Persley explained how his team resolved the shooting and resources that can be used if someone is in a domestic violence situation.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home.

“You know this is a situation where we went there to try to get the gentleman to come out, but he took it to another level,” Persley said.

Persley said when the man inside — later identified as Richard Lee Hunter — saw two officers coming, he fired several shots and one officer fired a shot back. A SWAT team used tear gas, and officers found the man hiding in a closet. No one was injured.

Police believe it was a good outcome.

“I don’t want anybody thinking that there’s a cookie-cutter solution. Because once you are there and you’re standing in the line of fire, the situation has risen to a critical level. You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others,” Persley said.

Persley believes the man was experiencing a psychological episode when police responded to the call from his mother.

Richard Lee Hunter is the man involved in the shooting that followed a domestic violence...
Richard Lee Hunter is the man involved in the shooting that followed a domestic violence incident.(Source: WALB)

“He had been dealing with mental health issues and what we have gathered over the course of our investigation yesterday is that this was totally a mental health episode that was not induced by any kind of mind-altering substance,” he said.

The incident report states that Hunter threatened his mother at gunpoint saying, “I’ll kill you,” after she refused to let him borrow her car. He put the gun to the left side of her head and then hit her.

Persley said mental health issues can often manifest to domestic violence situations. He said it doesn’t have to reach this point.

“Here in the State of Georgia, we’ve been doing CIT training for years. We have been. Matter of fact, when the officers graduate from the academy, they had an opportunity to go to CIT training. The week after the academy. We send ours, and we continue to do training when it comes to mental health,” Persley said.

Domestic violence resources can be found at the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office or the Liberty House of Albany.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state.
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real

Latest News

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
The first game of the season is Friday.
Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game
A Georgia program is trying to fight hunger with their free meals.
Georgia program offering free meals to schools
Tra Battle has experienced suicidal thoughts before, and reaching out to someone is how he...
Former NFL Player visits Valdosta to raise awareness for mental health