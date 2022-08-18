Ask the Expert
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues

Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was shot and killed.
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone.

This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward.

She hopes once the fundraiser is over they’ll be able to raise the reward that currently sits at a little more than $17,000.

“We don’t even have a set goal for the reward. 17′s not getting no one to talk. Our mindset was to bring it up, maybe we can still get someone to talk about it,” said Brown.

Brown said they’re planning to have a yard sale every other Saturday, but if people can’t make it, they can shop by appointment throughout the week.

The next day they’re having the yard sale is Aug. 27.

Anyone who would like to donate can go to the yard sale at 1201 west Oglethorpe blvd. Albany Ga. For more information call 229-881-3773.

