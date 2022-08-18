Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The woman sentenced in a 2018 deadly crash that killed one young boy and injured his younger brother died while incarcerated, according to Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was pronounced brain dead on Monday after being on life support.

Her body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab on Thursday.

Her death is being investigated by the GBI, the coroner’s office said.

