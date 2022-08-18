ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers with few thunderstorms tracked cross SGA Wednesday afternoon. Following a brief lull, scattered showers return through the through the evening and overnight. For some rain likely for the morning drive then likely through the afternoon. Isolated strong storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Wetter weather sticks around for the weekend. Not a washout but be prepared for showers or storms through the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows low 70s. No signs of this unsettled weather pattern moving out anytime soon. Scattered showers and storms continue through next week.

In the tropics, Invest 99-L is tracking westward over Central America. Late week it’s projected to enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where the environment is favorable for strengthening. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.