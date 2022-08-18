Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network.

Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”

WALB News 10 is working to learn if personal information from patients was exposed, what the health system can and can’t do with the issues going on and how this is affecting the health system’s current operations. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.