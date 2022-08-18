Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state.
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case

Latest News

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military