New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County.

Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop.

The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.

Fuzzy’s taco shop is a Baja Tex-Mex restaurant specializing in tacos burritos and nachos. They also have a fully functional bar.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a tex-mex restaurant. (WALB)

With nearly 150 locations across the U.S., this one is the first with a drive-thru.

Matthew Davis, the Fuzzy taco’s developer, said some things they look at before developing are traffic studies, population growth and what the area offers, making this corridor of lee county extremely attractive.

“Low cost of living, high quality of life, good public school systems, low crime, that’s areas of growth here in Lee County,” he said. “Oakland is the crown jewel of Lee County. It is quickly becoming a live-work-play area where everybody wants to be. They want to live here and work here.”

Matthew Davis is the Developer and Founder Of Davis Companies. (WALB)

Not only is this bringing new development, but more jobs. To run the restaurant, they’ve hired 98 employees from Lee county and Albany. The past few days they’ve been training for the grand opening.

The Director of Operations David Sylvester said one aspect of their grand openings that’s become a tradition is giving free tacos for a year to the first 50 in line.

“People actually camp out for this. I find that kind of funny that they camp out for tacos and burritos,” said Sylvester.

David Sylvester is the Director Of Operations with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. (WALB)

Davis said this is just the start of creating a live-work-play environment adding that another major development is coming to the area soon.

“In the predevelopment stage. Makes use of retail restaurant and service,” said Davis

Fuzzy’s Tacos will be open seven days a week. The drive-thru is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the dining room is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.