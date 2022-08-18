Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County.

Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop.

The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.

Fuzzy’s taco shop is a Baja Tex-Mex restaurant specializing in tacos burritos and nachos. They also have a fully functional bar.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a tex-mex restaurant.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a tex-mex restaurant.(WALB)

With nearly 150 locations across the U.S., this one is the first with a drive-thru.

Matthew Davis, the Fuzzy taco’s developer, said some things they look at before developing are traffic studies, population growth and what the area offers, making this corridor of lee county extremely attractive.

“Low cost of living, high quality of life, good public school systems, low crime, that’s areas of growth here in Lee County,” he said. “Oakland is the crown jewel of Lee County. It is quickly becoming a live-work-play area where everybody wants to be. They want to live here and work here.”

Matthew Davis is the Developer and Founder Of Davis Companies.
Matthew Davis is the Developer and Founder Of Davis Companies.(WALB)

Not only is this bringing new development, but more jobs. To run the restaurant, they’ve hired 98 employees from Lee county and Albany. The past few days they’ve been training for the grand opening.

The Director of Operations David Sylvester said one aspect of their grand openings that’s become a tradition is giving free tacos for a year to the first 50 in line.

“People actually camp out for this. I find that kind of funny that they camp out for tacos and burritos,” said Sylvester.

David Sylvester is the Director Of Operations with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
David Sylvester is the Director Of Operations with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.(WALB)

Davis said this is just the start of creating a live-work-play environment adding that another major development is coming to the area soon.

“In the predevelopment stage. Makes use of retail restaurant and service,” said Davis

Fuzzy’s Tacos will be open seven days a week. The drive-thru is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the dining room is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state.
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real

Latest News

Habitat loss, disease, parasites and environmental contaminants have all contributed to the...
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA
Blooms on Broad is one of the property owners that was able to take advantage of the facade...
Camilla working to revitalize downtown
Another fall semester is underway at Valdosta State University (VSU). They may not realize it,...
As fall semester ignites, SWGA sees economic impact from Valdosta State
WALB
New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence