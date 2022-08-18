Man arrested in Decatur Co. child molestation and exploitation case

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One man was arrested in a Decatur County molestation and exploitation case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Aug. 2, the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a child molestation and exploitation case involving a 13-year-old victim.

Christopher Troendle, 37, was arrested Wednesday on one count of child molestation and one count of child exploitation regarding computer/electronic pornography.

He was booked in the Decatur County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

