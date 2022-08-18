Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man arrested in Decatur Co. child molestation and exploitation case

Christopher Troendle, 37, was arrested Wednesday on one count of child molestation and one...
Christopher Troendle, 37, was arrested Wednesday on one count of child molestation and one count of child exploitation regarding computer/electronic pornography.(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One man was arrested in a Decatur County molestation and exploitation case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Aug. 2, the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a child molestation and exploitation case involving a 13-year-old victim.

Christopher Troendle, 37, was arrested Wednesday on one count of child molestation and one count of child exploitation regarding computer/electronic pornography.

He was booked in the Decatur County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state.
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real

Latest News

Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was shot and killed.
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
It's located off of highway 82 in Lee County.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
Officer-involved shooting
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case
GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case