Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm.

King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage.

King Randall is the Life Preparatory School for Boys founder. (WALB)

The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball when the storm hit.

“We just heard like a lot of loud thunder. We’ve had rain and storms before, but it was really significant because the building started shaking,” Randall said. “It’s a pretty sturdy building, it’s all cinder block. So for the building to shake, it was really big.”

Randall said this comes after previous leaks and other maintenance issues in the school had already been fixed.

Leaks caused from storm damage. (WALB)

After having an inspector come to look at the building Wednesday, they are facing over $1 million worth of damages.

“Looking at the cost of what it would cost to fix the building versus demolishing it and starting from scratch, starting new. It’ll probably be cheaper for us to demolish, but we’re still up in the air on what we want to do with that,” he said.

For now, Randall said they have deemed the building unsafe and will be moving to their office location on Cherry Avenue for the time being.

Students enrolled in the school said they are keeping their spirits up as much as they can.

(From left to right) Bryson Pitts, Jeremiah Bryant, Shemar Brown are students at X for Boys school. (WALB)

Jeremiah Bryant and Shemar Brown are students at Life Preparatory.

“I like this place. I actually do. I like this school. It’s good for boys like us. Young Black men to go inside this school. It’s good for us,” said Shemar Brown, a student at the school.

Jeremiah Bryant, another student attending Life Preparatory, said his experience there has been great.

“It’s like one of the best places I’ve been to,” Bryant said.

The students added that they like the current building and don’t want to see it destroyed.

Randall said if the building does have to be demolished, they are planning to rebuild at the same location.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.