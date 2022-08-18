Ask the Expert
Georgia program offering free meals to schools

A Georgia program is trying to fight hunger with their free meals.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The No Kid Hungry Program is offering free and reduced meals to schools in Georgia, to help fight child hunger.

Officials said this year is different from pre-pandemic years because waivers for all free meals are no longer offered.

The No Kid Hungry program wants parents to know that free and reduced meals are available, but parents will need to fill out the appropriate paperwork for the cost level.

Towns said fighting hunger amongst children is important.
“We want to make sure kids are getting nutritiously balanced meals, but they are complicated. And we are also seeing some real changes to the economy. staffing shortages (and) rising food costs that make the programs even more difficult to manage,” said Eleni Towns, associate director of No Kid Hungry.

Towns said their organization will provide grant funds to help school nutrition programs. But The associate director says schools need families to fill out their meal forms in order to keep their programs strong.

Families who make 185% or lower of the federal poverty line will be eligible for a free meal.

The goal of the No Kid Hungry program is to help fight to end child hunger through meals at schools.  Parents this year need to apply.

The organization is providing free meals for schools across Georgia.
“So there’s often about a month time where that they still continue to seek benefits. But that runs out. So, it’s important to investigate now the beginning of the school year. What’s available, but there’s always an opportunity to adjust,” Towns said.

One misconception by parents is that they think that if their child is participating that it will take away benefits from another kid.

Towns said every meal is funded by the federal government, and by participating, people are helping strengthen the program.

