Death investigation underway in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department.

Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon.

The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vienna Police Department at (229) 268-8459 or the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 645-0930.

