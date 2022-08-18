Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia schools are taking extra measures to keep their students safe after multiple instances of threats and violence over the past few weeks.

Crisp County High School has its first football game against rival Dooly County on Friday.

If going to the game, purses must be 4.5x 6.5 or smaller. You can still bring a blanket, a stadium seat, binoculars, cameras and medical bags. You are not permitted to bring any other types of bags.

School Board Chairman Scott Forehand said they’ve been working with the school and law enforcement.

“This is a purely preventative measure to make sure that there’s nothing that will happen,” Forehand said.

The policy is just for the game on Friday, which is a big rivalry for the school.

“We’ll take additional games as the season progresses but we haven’t made a decision on that,” Forehand said.

Hayden Coffey, a parent, said he’s weary of sending his kids to football games, bag policy or not.

“I don’t think a clear bag policy could prevent a fight,” Coffey said.

Coffey said he at least appreciates the school taking precautions. Then communicating with parents to try to protect kids.

Laura Barnette grew up in Cordele and went to Crisp High School and this policy is new to her.

“You just can’t keep too many precautions. I don’t think to keep our community safe our kids safe our family safe,” Barnette said.

Barnette said her kids aren’t in high school yet, but they will be that age in a matter of time.

“I hesitate sending my kids to school because of the things that go on and I hesitate to send them to activities in other another places,” Barnette said.

Assistant Superintendent of Crisp County Schools Brandon Williams said before the kids can take the field on Friday, they are taking precautions to make sure that students are safe as possible.

“This new procedure is a proactive safety measure decided at a preseason planning meeting with school administration and local law enforcement. We are very thankful for everyone’s cooperation,” Williams said.

