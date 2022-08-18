City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year.

A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.

The rollback rate they were using in previous years was 7.543 mills. If they use the adopted millage rate and you have a $200,000 home, the difference you’ll be paying is $18.79 a year.

“Because we had significant growth in our overall property tax digest and all we’re simply asking council is to let us use our growth from the digest and apply the same millage rate that we had in the prior year in order to continue the quality services that our citizens have grown custom to,” Mark Barber, city manager, said.

“The best way to speak to the millage rate increase that we’re talking about again it’s not a millage rate increase. We’re asking for the same millage rate applied to this year’s digest. So what that would mean is if we maintain the same millage rate as we had in the previous year, a $50,000 piece a property, their property tax would increase by $3.55 maximum. Depending on their exemption status, it would be lower than that of course. So that’s, again $3.55. About a penny a day for those who want to put it down per day.”

The more the community grows, the lower the millage rate will be. And city leaders believe this community will continue to grow.

“If we can get better housing, better neighborhoods, and better everything. It will help our rates go down, or the millage rates go down,” India Bell, a Valdosta resident, said.

City leaders said the proposed millage rate is good for homeowners. The property tax increase won’t be dramatic.

“Majority of the funds were talking about stays within the city. Again, to provide fire services, police services, public work services, things of that nature,” said Barber. “And for the majority of people if the council does decide to maintain our current millage rate, if you had no growth, if you didn’t do anything new at your home or property nor were you reassessed, your tax bill will be exactly what it was the prior year.”

The city will have another public hearing on August 25 at 5:30 p.m. regarding this increase.

