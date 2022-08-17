Unsettled pattern through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. With ample amount of moisture, several disturbances and a stall front showers and storms are likely the next 7 days.

This rather wet weather pattern brings afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms however rain is possible at anytime. Keep the rain gear close by. With limited sunshine temperatures drop below average with highs mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s into next week.

In the tropics, a tropical wave tracking westward across Central America is slated to enter the Gulf of Mexico late week where strengthening is possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.