Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made.

The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday.

The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat.

“We are proud of our student body as they responded swiftly to bring this situation to authorities,” the school system said in a statement. “The safety and security of Tift County students and staff are of the utmost importance.”

The Tifton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols and security at all Tift County schools.

“We have sought outside assistance tracking the source of this social media account and following leads and conducting interviews,” Tifton police officials said in a release.

