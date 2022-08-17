Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat

Tift County
Tift County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made.

The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday.

The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat.

“We are proud of our student body as they responded swiftly to bring this situation to authorities,” the school system said in a statement. “The safety and security of Tift County students and staff are of the utmost importance.”

The Tifton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols and security at all Tift County schools.

“We have sought outside assistance tracking the source of this social media account and following leads and conducting interviews,” Tifton police officials said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community

Latest News

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was charged with one count of second degree murder, two counts of second...
Juvenile detention officer charged with murder in Waycross RYDC death investigation
WALB
Juvenile detention officer charged with murder in Waycross RYDC death investigation
Habitat loss, disease, parasites and environmental contaminants have all contributed to the...
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA