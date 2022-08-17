SWGA school systems respond to social media threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”

The sheriff’s office said the threat is not valid.

The Crisp County School System is not the target of the post, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Some misinformation was spread through social media,” sheriff’s office officials said. “Authorities determined the post originated in another state and circulated through other Georgia school systems this week.”

“Crisp County Sheriff’s Office takes every violent threat seriously. We appreciate our local school system and the GEMA Homeland Security School Security Division for assisting us this morning in determining the origin of the threat. Additionally, we commend the student for showing the post to school officials. This morning’s event serves as a starch reminder that each of us has an essential role in promoting school safety.”

Lowndes County Schools said it is aware of the social media threat that is circulating around.

The threat was shared on social media in the area but was not specific to Lowndes County Schools, school officials said.

“There is no credible evidence to indicate safety concerns on our campuses,” Lowndes school officials said.

Worth County Schools said while the threat is believed to not involve the school system, there may be increased law enforcement presence on Wednesday.

