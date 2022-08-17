Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Beekeepers across southwest Georgia are experiencing some challenges because of a bee shortage.

Honeybees are responsible for about 80% of the world’s pollination. And of course, they make some of our favorite food a little bit sweeter.

The bee shortage is not anything that beekeepers are just now realizing. This has been an issue for them for over 40 years now.

Habitat loss, disease, parasites and environmental contaminants have all contributed to the decline of many species of pollinators, including bees.

Alan Owens is the owner of Odom Apiaries. Owens said the population growth has put a strain on farmers and beekeepers. The bee shortage affects both because bees pollinate food crops.

“The bee shortage started happening in the late 1980s with the Asian varroa mite coming into our country. We have been battling the mites on honeybees for years and years,” he said.

Pollinators are critical to our food supply. Owens said more than 30% of the world’s food and flowering plants include 130 fruits and vegetable plants — all of which depend on insect pollination.

Owens said inflation is another challenge he and his bee business are facing.

“With the economy the way it is, the cost of everything is going up and it’s going up faster than the cost of our product. It’s been an uphill battle for the last couple of years,” Owens said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide

Latest News

WALB
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations