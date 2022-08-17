Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Juvenile detention officer charged with murder in Waycross RYDC death investigation

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile detention officer is facing murder and other charges following the death of a juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was charged with one count of second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and violation of oath of office.

The charges stem from Hicks allowing “juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence,” the GBI said.

The GBI said a juvenile was in the presence of a RYDC staff member and other juveniles at the facilty when he lost consciousness on Aug. 9.

The juvenile later died at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, according to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide

Latest News

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial...
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
WALB
Juvenile detention officer charged with murder in Waycross RYDC death investigation
Habitat loss, disease, parasites and environmental contaminants have all contributed to the...
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA
WALB
Ongoing bee shortage affecting beekeepers across SWGA