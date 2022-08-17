Juvenile detention officer charged with murder in Waycross RYDC death investigation

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile detention officer is facing murder and other charges following the death of a juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was charged with one count of second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and violation of oath of office.

The charges stem from Hicks allowing “juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence,” the GBI said.

The GBI said a juvenile was in the presence of a RYDC staff member and other juveniles at the facilty when he lost consciousness on Aug. 9.

The juvenile later died at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, according to the GBI.

