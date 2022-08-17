GBI investigating Albany officer involved use of force case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the use of force used by an officer in a Wednesday domestic disturbance incident, according to the Albany Police Department.

Around 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the block of 1300 Montego Court about a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a subject, Richard Lee Hunter, had assaulted his mother with a handgun.

While officers were contacting Hunter, he became erratic and began hollering at the officers. Hunter opened the door and brandished a gun at the officers, and fired several shots at them.

The officer near Hunter returned fire, causing Hunter to retreat into his residence.

As the officers began securing the outside of the home, Hunter continued hollering at the officers from inside the place.

SWAT and negotiation personnel responded to the scene and attempted to get Hunter to surrender and come out of the residence for over two hours.

SWAT personnel eventually deployed chemical munitions into the home to get Hunter to come out. After he did not come out, SWAT personnel entered the residence and found Hunter hiding in a closet.

Hunter was taken into custody and treated by EMS personnel on the scene. Hunter was later transported to the Dougherty County Jail and booked on aggravated assault charges.

The GBI was called in to investigate the use of force used by the officer. This case is still pending further charges and final disposition from the GBI.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

