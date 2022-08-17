Ask the Expert
Flint River Fresh looking for more volunteers for daily maintenance

Farmer Fredo needs help from the community with daily garden maintenance.
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With this season’s harvest starting soon, Flint River Fresh is asking for help.

“Our workforce is the community. So we need individuals to sort of come out on a regular basis to these sites to help us with weeding, to help us with planting, to help us with harvesting and so this is like another way that we give back,” Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson, executive director of Flint River Fresh, said.

Jackson’s goal for this year is to make a bigger impact through these gardens and through partnerships he hopes to build during this year.

With the help of the community last year, Jackson was able to distribute about 6,000 boxes of fresh produce throughout the community.

“We do a program that we call the fresh produce box where we work with local farmers, procure what they might have in season, package them in boxes and work with local community partners to distribute them through what we call drive-through distributions,” he said. “And so with that, we distributed close to about 6,000 boxes, which equals to about 47,000 pounds of fresh produce that we’re able to put in people’s hands.”

Jackson hopes that his call reaches anyone that wants to learn more about gardening and anyone that wants to get involved in the community.

In addition to his goals for the season, he is also offering community-based workshops that aim to teach everyone how to grow their own garden.

“A lot of this is just me and a couple of other people to help maintain the sites. But we’ve kinda found that the community if there’s a local business that is looking to try to do some leadership training with their employees or leadership bonding, they’ve actually come and helped out. And we’re actually trying to expand,” he said.

One new project Jackson will need help with for this year are community orchards. He has identified some vacant lots that are too small for a full garden, but big enough to plant fruit trees.

Tuesdays are the main days where volunteers are needed. Anyone who wants to get their hands dirty can click here for more information.

