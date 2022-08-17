Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cairo daycare expands to third location

Cairo daycare expanding to third location
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location

Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months.

Auntie Ann's has a great reputation in Grady County for their services
Auntie Ann's has a great reputation in Grady County for their services(WALB)

Once the daycare opens, Hopkins said it is going to solve a problem for many parents in and near Grady county, thankfully for Hopkins, there is enough staffing for her.

“We have not had any staffing problems. We have a very reliable staffing and a very reliable staff at both of our daycare centers,” Hopkins said.

Brandi McCrary said when searching for daycares, adequate staffing was her number one concern, especially as a first-time parent and during a pandemic.

“It was scary at first, but she just did really well and had no issues. We love Auntie Ann’s,” McCrary said.

McCrary was proactive and applied months before her daughter was born.

“Once I found out I was pregnant, I applied. My child started at six to seven weeks because my maternity leave was up,” she said.

Hopkins opened her first daycare 22 years ago with one goal in mind.

“I want for my clients what I wanted for my kids as well,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins wants to uphold Cairo’s “Hospitality City” motto. One of her least favorite things is turning her parents away.

“With Auntie Ann’s opening up more daycares, it’ll help the ones that aren’t as trusted as much. Auntie Ann’s has more room now for children that need to be in daycare or parents who are working and I have nobody to watch them,” McCrary said.

Hopkins plans for 35 kids to fill her new location which starts sometime in September.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community

Latest News

Christopher Michael Brown, 37, was arrested and is facing 55 charges of woods arson and human...
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses
Valdosta Millage Rate Increase
Valdosta Millage Rate Increase
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses
Cairo daycare expanding to third location
Cairo daycare expanding to third location