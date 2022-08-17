Cairo daycare expands to third location

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location

Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months.

Auntie Ann's has a great reputation in Grady County for their services (WALB)

Once the daycare opens, Hopkins said it is going to solve a problem for many parents in and near Grady county, thankfully for Hopkins, there is enough staffing for her.

“We have not had any staffing problems. We have a very reliable staffing and a very reliable staff at both of our daycare centers,” Hopkins said.

Brandi McCrary said when searching for daycares, adequate staffing was her number one concern, especially as a first-time parent and during a pandemic.

“It was scary at first, but she just did really well and had no issues. We love Auntie Ann’s,” McCrary said.

McCrary was proactive and applied months before her daughter was born.

“Once I found out I was pregnant, I applied. My child started at six to seven weeks because my maternity leave was up,” she said.

Hopkins opened her first daycare 22 years ago with one goal in mind.

“I want for my clients what I wanted for my kids as well,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins wants to uphold Cairo’s “Hospitality City” motto. One of her least favorite things is turning her parents away.

“With Auntie Ann’s opening up more daycares, it’ll help the ones that aren’t as trusted as much. Auntie Ann’s has more room now for children that need to be in daycare or parents who are working and I have nobody to watch them,” McCrary said.

Hopkins plans for 35 kids to fill her new location which starts sometime in September.

