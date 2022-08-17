Ask the Expert
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses

Christopher Michael Brown, 37, was arrested and is facing 55 charges of woods arson and human endangerment.
Christopher Michael Brown, 37, was arrested and is facing 55 charges of woods arson and human endangerment.(Source: Berrien County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is behind bars after he was arrested on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life.

In July, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission Law Enforcement after 13 intentionally set fires burned 13.7 acres.

During an Aug. 4 investigation, 10 more fires were set.

Christopher Michael Brown, 37, was arrested and is facing 55 charges of woods arson and human endangerment.

“This suspect was already on 10-year felony probation for family violence,” said Berrien County District Attorney Chase Studstill. “That may result in a separate prison sentence, based on his new arrest on arson charges.

Brown could face up to 105 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

