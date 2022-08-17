Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is behind bars after he was arrested on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life.

In July, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission Law Enforcement after 13 intentionally set fires burned 13.7 acres.

During an Aug. 4 investigation, 10 more fires were set.

Christopher Michael Brown, 37, was arrested and is facing 55 charges of woods arson and human endangerment.

“This suspect was already on 10-year felony probation for family violence,” said Berrien County District Attorney Chase Studstill. “That may result in a separate prison sentence, based on his new arrest on arson charges.

Brown could face up to 105 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.