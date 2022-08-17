Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus drug court program helping change lives

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Never too far gone, a man who’s no longer homeless said he’s proof that the drug courts program in Americus works.

Working to keep people from ending up back here, facing drug charges again. That’s the goal of the program.

Gary Franks has successfully completed the drug court program and has maintained sobriety.
Gary Franks has successfully completed the drug court program and has maintained sobriety.(Source: WALB)

“I’ve made bad choices and ended up in jail. I was homeless at the time. And, you know, they offered me drug court and told me that, you know, they told me that they were here to help this time around and not punish,” said Gary Franks, a graduate of the program.

Franks successfully completed the court a couple of years ago. He’s maintained sobriety and is a productive member of society.

Lewis Lamb is the district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit.
Lewis Lamb is the district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit.(Source: WALB)

“Everybody needs an opportunity in society in general. And so, I think it’s good for the community when people have jobs to also consider folks in this program,” said Lewis Lamb, district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit.

Those that take advantage of the program are likely to get jobs and land back on their feet.

“Well it helps everybody you know, not all participants are successful. But those that are successful are able to avoid imprisonment. They’re able to become better members for their families and more productive in their community get jobs. I mean, we have people that have really turned things around. Of course, we’ve had some that couldn’t,” said Judge James Sizemore.

James Sizemore is a judge in the Southwestern Judicial Superior Court.
James Sizemore is a judge in the Southwestern Judicial Superior Court.(Source: WALB)

Starting a new life outside of prison can be hard, but it’s important to know nobody is perfect.

Employers in the community said they are happy to have hired from within the program.

Without treatment, experts say it’s about a 50% or higher chance that a criminal will re-offend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football...
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
The woman's body was found behind a home on Residence Avenue.
Investigation ongoing after woman found dead, half naked in Albany
The shooting happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from...
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community

Latest News

The Dougherty County health department recently changed their hours (Source: WALB)
Dougherty Co. health officials cautioning opioid overdoses as cases rise
WALB
Americus drug court program helps change lives
Farmer Fredo needs help from the community with daily garden maintenance.
Flint River Fresh looking for more volunteers for daily maintenance
Plaque outside the newly renamed Mamie Ford Jones Community Center.
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader