Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at an Albany convenience store is facing charges after police said she used patrons’ card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft. She was also arrested in connection to an unrelated hit and run.

Police were investigating multiple theft cases where people were reporting that someone used payment cards with authorization.

Police said Frazier was identified from surveillance videos “inputting the card number and making multiple unauthorized purchases.”

“The investigation revealed that while employed at a local convenience store, Frazier would memorize the card number as well as pin numbers of patrons in the store. She would later call to check the balance on the card and later make purchases for herself,” APD officials said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.