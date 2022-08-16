A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City.

Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.

Public transit is all about convenience for riders. All you do is give them your pickup and drop off location and they’ll have you there.

Something people in Valdosta have been taking advantage of since the start.

Valdosta On-Demand partnered up with VIA to provide fast, easy and affordable rides around town with safety measures in place to try and lessen COVID-19 exposure.

Richard Hardy is the deputy city manager for the City of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

“When you think of how many individuals that need transportation to and from work, to and from school, medical appointments and just to run their errands,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Hardy. “We’ve provided over 88,000 since Valdosta On-Demand launched back in April.”

It offers rides for as little as $2 for 1 person and only $1 more for every additional passenger.

The transit system even got the Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association.

“We were fortunate, based off the impact that the Valdosta On-Demand has had on our community,” said Hardy. “The great things that Valdosta On-Demand has provided for our residents. I mean it was an easy win for us based on the things that Valdosta On-Demand brought to the table.”

Jordan Thomas is a student at Valdosta State University and Valdosta resident. (Source: WALB)

Some people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 they’ve never heard of this transit but with inflation going on right now, it sounds like something they may look into.

“As a college student, honestly, I would prefer to pay $2 to get to wherever it is that I’m going versus trying to fill up my tank. Especially with how in demand gas is at the moment,” said Jordan Thomas, a Valdosta resident.

Valdosta On-Demand is only available on weekdays for now. But if you would like service Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., download their mobile app and they’ll be happy to serve you.

