Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting

Rodarious Swanson is still wanted in connection to the Lanier County shooting.
Rodarious Swanson is still wanted in connection to the Lanier County shooting.(Source: Law Enforcement)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Swanson was wanted in connection to the shooting that killed Savion McRae, 18, and injured two others.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
Worth County High school officials say they are weeks away from finishing the brand new...
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Albany Police Department
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, are considered armed and...
2 wanted in Baker Co. armed robbery
Four new cameras were added at Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County...
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones

Latest News

Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing a transformative project that will transform...
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
There’s a new program at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) for people who are already...
GSW launches new masters degree program
WALB
GSW launches new masters degree program
It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue.
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified