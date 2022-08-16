Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Swanson was wanted in connection to the shooting that killed Savion McRae, 18, and injured two others.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection to the shooting.

