Several charged in Lee Co. football game altercations

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials.

Six people are facing charges. Officials said those charged are not Lee County High School students.

Three altercations happened at the football game.

Officials said there were no weapons or serious injuries involved in the fights.

There are reports of videos of the altercations circulating on social media.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more about the charges and officials said the altercations are still under investigation.

On WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m., WALB’s Riley Armant will have the latest on the altercations on how law enforcement and the school system are responding.

