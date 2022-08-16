Several charged in Lee Co. football game altercations

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several people are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials.

Six people are facing charges. Officials said those charged are not Lee County High School students.

Three altercations happened at the football game.

Officials said there were no weapons or serious injuries involved in the fights.

There are reports of videos of the altercations circulating on social media.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more about the charges and officials said the altercations are still under investigation.

