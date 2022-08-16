Ask the Expert
Rain and storms return for the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly dry however showers and isolated thunderstorms impacted areas along the GA/FL line Tuesday afternoon. Overnight clearing as lows drop into the low 70s.

Look for increased rain coverage tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. This begins an active period of wetter weather for several days. Sunshine will be in short-order with the thicker cloud deck and wet conditions. Temperatures drop from the low 90s into the mid 80s.

Still unsettled but not a washout through the weekend. Temperatures rebound a bit with highs upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

In the tropics, NHC is watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean for possible development over the next 5 days. The forecast track moves the system westward across Mexico then into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late week. Once in the Gulf it has a 20% chance for strengthening.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Rain chances rise through the week