Rain chances rise through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with seasonably warm low 90s Monday. Through the evening increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers as a cold front slides south.

Tuesday mostly sunny, hot and humid. Other than a stray shower or two rain chances are slim. However a more active weather pattern takes over midweek extending into the weekend.

Seasonably warm highs low-mid 90s until rain becomes likely. Highs drop into the mid-upper 80s while lows remain steady in the low 70s.

