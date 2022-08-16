Ask the Expert
Man stabs another man '50 to 70′ times, killing him, then steals his tablet, police say

Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was arrested after stabbing a man dozens of times, killing him, then stealing his tablet, according to police.

Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded Friday morning to a report of a man found dead in the middle of an intersection. First responders arrived to find a man with “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso.

The victim was identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.

Mesa police said they found Villareal-Suarez nearby with blood on his clothes and hands and took him into custody. He was also holding a tablet, which police said belonged to the victim.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station, which they said shows Villareal-Suarez getting into a fight with Feliciano and stabbing him.

An eyewitness also told officers at the scene that it appeared that Villareal-Suarez was violently swinging his right arm while standing over Feliciano.

Police said during an interview, Villareal-Suarez admitted to stabbing Feliciano multiple times because he “wanted to kill him.” When asked about the tablet, Villareal-Suarez said he took it to try and use it or sell it for money because he was homeless.

As of Monday morning, Villareal-Suarez was being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

