‘It will diminish our historic district’: Preservation committee appealing project at old Albany Middle School

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is hoping to start construction on their living and learning community with Albany Technical College soon.

That timeline may change now that the Albany Dougherty County Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) says they are sending a notice of appeal to the superior court.

Just moments before the Albany City Commission meeting came to an end on Tuesday, commissioners got an email that the HPC is working to appeal the city commission’s vote to overrule the preservation commission’s vote to deny the project.

The only way the city commission could overturn the HPC’s decision was if they found the HPC abused its discretion while reaching a decision. That’s the motion City Commissioner Bob Langstaff made. The vote to overturn was unanimous.

HPC Chairman Bryan Harden said they followed historic guidelines when deciding to deny the project proposal orginally.

HPC Chairman Bryan Harden said they followed historic guidelines when deciding.

“I love the picture of the building personally but my duty as HPC commissioner is to read through and examine guidelines. That is what we have done,” said Harden.

City Commissioner Chad Warbington said each person can interpret guidelines differently and what Phoebe and Albany Tech have proposed keeps the building’s historical value.

“I think it’s going to be a building that honors our past and honors the school that was there. People can still go by and reflect and have those elements that have been there for almost 100 years,” said Warbington.

City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Phoebe and Albany Tech have proposed keeps the building's historical value.

Some elements are mimicking the original entryway, restoring windows and re-using salvageable bricks when constructing the $40 million project.

Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and President Scott Steiner said restoring the building as is doesn’t offer enough space and would cost nearly $70 million.

″We think it’s going to be an incredible asset for the entire community. Five hundred students are going to be learning on hallowed grounds that have taught high schoolers and middle schoolers for 75 years,” said Steiner.

Harden said mimicking is not preservation and that approving certificates of demolition will hurt Albany’s historic district.

“You have a 1925 Bo Arts style school. There’s only two remaining in Albany. We started with six. I think it is without question that it will diminish our historic district,” said Harden.

Warbington said depending on the legal action, they’re hoping to distribute certificates of appropriateness by Thursday. Those certificates would give Pheobe the go-ahead for construction to start.

Harden said the HPC expects no building should be demolished until the appeal process has been exhausted.

